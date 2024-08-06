BusinessCustomer

These five core drivers explain why we shop. Here’s how to harness them

By Nick Gray
Retail is inherently human, and there are essential drives in consumer behaviour that brands need to understand to build lasting relationships with their customers.  In Paul Lawrence’s book Drive, human actions are driven by five fundamental motivations: to acquire, bond, learn, defend and feel.  These drives have deep evolutionary roots, formed as humans adapted to survive and thrive over countless generations. Each drive reflects a core aspect of human motivation, influencing o

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay