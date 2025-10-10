Culture of cool: How to let your employees be cultural ambassadors

Kendall Jenner ad. Get it right, and a brand becomes part of people’s identity. Get it wrong, and the backlash is instant and unforgiving. Instead of tapping celebrities or expensive influencers, why not take a look inside your business? Your most credible cultural translators might already be on the payroll. Employees are already immersed in culture, and when they share what they care about while working on brands they love, it doesn’t just feel real – it is. So how can you turn your team into cultural ambassadors for your brand? It starts with defining and communicating your cultural story. Ensure employees understand not just the brand’s products but its values, its personality and the communities it represents. Next, train and equip. Don’t script. Provide guidance, tools and templates, not rigid scripts, so employees can communicate authentically in their own voice. Surface and support micro-communities. Understand and champion the passions and communities your employees are already part of – from music and gaming to books, social causes or leveraging your existing professional employee resource groups. By listening, providing resources, and giving these groups space to thrive, you help employees pursue what matters to them while naturally bringing the brand’s culture to life. It pays to recognise and reward engagement. Celebrate employees and share success stories internally and externally, reinforcing ambassadorship as part of your genuine brand identity. Seeing it in action At independent bookshops, staff curations like ‘Reads of the Week’ or personal ‘staff picks’ have become a major draw. Employees share books that resonate with them personally – a novel that made them laugh, a memoir that changed their perspective or a debut author they want to champion. Create authentic connections with readers who trust that these recommendations come from real people, not marketing teams pushing a sale. Similarly, employees of the resale chain Savers pick and showcase their favourite thrift finds on social media, rooted in the joy of discovery and unique personality. Savers turns ordinary store visits into stories of personal taste and expertise that feel genuine to customers and reinforce their brand and positioning. US-based Patagonia goes a step further, actively empowering employees to live the brand’s purpose. Employees are encouraged to speak out on climate issues, organise environmental initiatives and even protest, with the company’s Bail Policy offering local lawyer fees if staff are arrested while advocating for the planet. Employee voice isn’t just authentic, it’s mission-driven, and this reinforces the brand’s credibility and values in a way no influencer deal could. Be brave and bold American fast-food retailer Chick-fil-A lost a golden opportunity when employee Miriam Webb, who was posting playful menu hacks and behind-the-scenes content that gained millions of views, was told to stop. Competitor Shake Shack snapped her up, with her first sponsored post reaching 3.9 million views. What Chick-fil-A lost in authenticity, Shake Shack gained in cultural credibility – a reminder that employees can be your most persuasive cultural translators when given freedom to share their perspective. Culture is the ultimate differentiator. You can’t buy cool. You can’t fake authenticity. The question for organisations is whether you’re brave enough to let your people shape, translate and amplify it. Further reading: Four ways to build a work culture that drives employee loyalty