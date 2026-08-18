CareersFashion & accessories

Country Road, Witchery labels to share single MD, Lucy Nutter

Country Road
(Source: Country Road)
By Kaycee Enerva

Country Road has named Lucy Nutter as chief product officer and MD, unifying product and brand leadership for its namesake brand and Witchery.

The new role will see Nutter oversee products and branding for both labels, while Country Road and Witchery will continue to operate as distinct brands.

Nutter joined Witchery in 2024 and has more than 20 years of local and international retail experience. Her previous roles include senior product and buying positions at River Island, Miss Selfridge, and Cotton On Group.

Country Road CEO Steven Cook said the move aims to strengthen product development and better meet customer needs.

“Lucy is an exceptional retail leader with deep product expertise, international experience, and a strong track record of building high-performing teams,” Cook said.

“Over the past two years, she has played an important role in strengthening the Witchery brand, and I am delighted to see her take on this expanded leadership role.”

Nutter said product development will remain central to the group’s approach to its brands.

“Our focus will be on continuing to elevate the product offer, strengthen customer connection, and empower our teams to respond with greater agility in an increasingly dynamic retail environment,” she added.

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