Clarins ANZ MD Jerome Bellony on the beauty brand’s new concept store in Sydney

en decades — care, commitment, and community — manifest into an immersive, personalised and exceptional customer experience. Inside Retail: Why was now the right time to open Clarins’ first DTC store in Australia, and NZ for that matter? Jerome Bellony: The launch of our first boutique in ANZ reflects founder Jacques Courtin-Clarins’ philosophy of connecting with clients on a deeply personal level, prioritising proximity and truly listening to their needs. This moment feels right because we have seen a growing appetite for immersive, tailored brand experiences, and this boutique allows us to embody our approach to beauty in its fullest form. By offering a controlled, high-quality environment, we can bring our brand values to life, providing exclusive, personalised facial treatments and make-up services designed with care and precision. This expansion strengthens our bond with customers, showcasing not only our innovation and expertise in plant-based beauty but also our unwavering commitment to offering meaningful, deeply personal experiences. IR: What is the retail plan for Clarins ANZ and how has this changed from the previous retailer-led approach? JB: While we highly value our retail partners, the introduction of the DTC boutique represents a pivotal step in evolving our approach. By establishing our own retail presence, we can offer a curated experience that brings Clarins’ unique heritage and ethos to life. This complements, rather than replaces, our retailer partnerships, ensuring we meet customers wherever they choose to engage with us. IR: What is the store design concept and what drove this innovation? JB: The design of our new boutique reflects Clarins’ deep commitment to clients and the planet, seamlessly blending nature, science, and sustainability – pillars at the heart of our brand. Sustainable materials and energy-efficient practices were thoughtfully chosen, while the space incorporates natural wood, earthy tones, and Clarins’ iconic red accents to create a warm, inviting atmosphere. Inspired by our French heritage and botanical roots, the boutique goes beyond being a retail space; it’s a destination where customers can immerse themselves in our responsible beauty mission through interactive installations, explore our product innovations, and connect with our values in a meaningful, engaging way. IR: Who is the Clarins customer in the ANZ region? JB: Clarins customers in ANZ are diverse yet united by a shared appreciation for high-performance, plant-based skincare and make-up. From devoted loyalists who have trusted the brand for years, to those just beginning their journey with Clarins, all customers are at the heart of our brand. What truly defines a Clarins customer is their love for authenticity, their desire for visible results, high-performance make-up, and their recognition of the personal touch Clarins has proudly delivered since 1954. IR: How does the Clarins customer experience differ in the DTC store from a retail partner? JB: The opening of our Sydney boutique marks a new chapter in how we connect with our customers, offering an elevated and immersive Clarins experience. In this dedicated space, we provide bespoke consultations and exclusive facial treatments, allowing customers to interact with the brand on a deeply personal and meaningful level. While our retail counters remain an essential part of the Clarins experience, they are designed to offer accessibility, expert guidance, and a seamless introduction to our products. Our trusted ‘beauty coaches’ at counters are trained to provide tailored recommendations, ensuring customers find the perfect solutions for their needs. Together, the boutique and retail counters complement each other, delivering the dedicated excellence of Clarins to our customers in ways that suit their lifestyles and preferences. IR: Are there any in-store exclusive products? What was the thinking behind this? JB: Our boutique introduces ‘Clarins To Go’, an exclusive concept designed for in-store customers. This features travel-sized versions of our most loved skincare and makeup products, ideal for discovering the brand or taking your favourites on the go. Additionally, we are excited to offer exclusive services and treatments available only at the boutique. Guests can enjoy seven complimentary services, including colour matching and tailored skin consultations. For a more indulgent experience, our private Skin Atelier room offers a selection of seven 45-minute facials for $75 or a one-hour Premium Discovery Experience for $100. The thinking behind these exclusives was to create a boutique experience that feels truly special, offering surprises that delight and inspire. These offerings not only celebrate our innovation but also provide convenience and accessibility, whether customers want to “try before they buy,” find the perfect gift under $50, or treat themselves to a moment of personalised luxury. IR: How many DTC stores are in the works for the region? Are global Clarins stores a new concept too? JB: At this stage, the boutique in Australia represents our first step into the DTC retail space for the ANZ region. We are currently focused on the success of this inaugural store; its performance will guide our plans for future expansion. Our priority is to refine and perfect the boutique experience, ensuring it resonates deeply with our customers and provides the level of excellence they expect from Clarins. Once we have gathered insights and feedback from this launch, we will assess opportunities to expand into other key locations within the region. Globally, Clarins boutiques are not a new concept; we have established a presence in key cities worldwide, showcasing our commitment to bringing our brand directly to our customers. However, the concept is constantly evolving to meet the changing expectations of consumers. Each boutique is uniquely tailored to reflect the local market while maintaining Clarins’ global values of nature, innovation, and sustainability. The Australian boutique incorporates these global learnings while introducing bespoke elements designed specifically for the ANZ market. For example, it includes our exclusive ‘Clarins To Go’ range, locally relevant services, and a focus on sustainability that aligns with the values of our customers in this region.