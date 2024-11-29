CareersLeadership

A former CEO’s three-step diagnostic tool to boost team performance

A man and woman sitting next to each other at a large table in an office
Many leaders don’t spend enough time understanding and improving their team’s performance. Unsplash
By Steve Vamos
It has often surprised and concerned me that the measurement and management of team performance is not pursued with the importance it deserves. Beyond the character of the CEO or team leader, there is nothing more important to executing strategic change initiatives than how the leadership team functions, and how teams across the organisation perform. Following is a simple diagnostic tool that can help provide insight and tangible measurement of the performance of a team. This tool is a great way

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay