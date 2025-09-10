DigitalData

A step-by-step guide to winning search in the age of generative AI

Man Wearing Eyeglasses Using Cellphone
GEO isn’t a nice-to-have anymore. It’s now a must-have for relevance, reach and revenue.
By Doug Weich
In the 2000s, search engine optimisation (SEO) reshaped the digital retail landscape.  Retailers developed strategies, brought solutions and developed processes to eke out every opportunity to capitalise on what Google and the other search engines could offer.  Fast-forward to 2025, and the next frontier is here: generative engine optimisation (GEO). More consumers are turning to AI-powered, generative platforms like ChatGPT, Claude and Perplexity for answers to questions, product research, re

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Marketing IR Pro

Why fashion brands from Tommy Hilfiger to Loewe are embracing K-pop stars

Reuters
Online marketplaces

Alibaba’s Freshippo launches into Australia with local partner

Irene Dong
Marketing IR Pro

Reebok says ‘Hi, Barbie’: Brands tackle gender stereotypes with unisex capsule

Tamera Francis
Workforce IR Pro

Three critical elements of high-performance teams

Bryan Whitefield
Store tech

Huawei’s groundbreaking tri-foldable phone scorned for $4200 price tag

Beijing Newsroom
Openings & closings IR Pro

Miniso’s giant Indonesian flagship reveals true scope of its global ambitions 

Irene Dong
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay