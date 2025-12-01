The circular strategy reinventing BlackMilk’s customer economy

placing those community-led spaces, is formalising the behaviour that already existed and bringing it closer to the brand’s ecosystem. What was once a decentralised fan-built exchange now gains the structure, protection and authentication that only the brand can provide. Jackie Kruger, CEO of BlackMilk, describes the platform’s origin as a response to an existing fanbase. She explained that the brand’s customers built a circular economy before the brand did. “For more than a decade, our customers have built their own buy–sell–swap groups on their own,” Kruger told Inside Retail. “They built a circular ecosystem long before it became a retail trend. It has always been incredibly active and self-sustaining, which says a lot about the longevity of our products and the connection within our community.” The move into retail aligns with the commercial and behaviour customers have already demonstrated. Kruger noted that the goal was not to overtake what the community had created, but to protect it and bring structure and trust to a space that had matured to the point of needing brand guidance. “The opportunity wasn’t to replace what our community created but to support it and make it safer, easier and more accessible. Bringing resale in-house means better protection for our customers, clearer quality standards, improved authentication around licensing, and a dedicated space close to where BlackMilk customers usually trade.” Finders Keepers by BlackMilk allows the brand to formalise what customers had been doing informally. It also ensures that the brand remains central to the experience, which is increasingly important as resale matures from a fringe practice to a mainstream channel. Across the wider retail landscape, circular fashion has become far more than a sustainability story. Australian retailers such as Lorna Jane, Spell and Proud Poppy have launched their own resale ecosystems, and this year, The Iconic partnered with curated resale platform Cirkular, mirroring developments overseas in markets where recommerce is now entrenched in the consumer journey. Kruger sees this acceleration as both culturally driven and commercially logical. She observed that there are several forces at play. “Customers are more value-conscious than ever, especially in today’s economic climate. When customers understand what an item may resell for later, it can actually reduce friction at the point of purchase, they see the investment and the potential return.” She identifies a secondary dynamic emerging through new customer acquisition. Resale becomes an entry point for shoppers who admire the brand but may not be ready to buy full price. Most importantly, younger consumers now regard resale as a normal and responsible way to shop. “Gen Z in particular chooses second-hand for environmental and financial reasons, and they increasingly expect brands to support that behaviour rather than resist it.” Finders Keepers by BlackMilk is designed to support BlackMilk across three growth pillars. The first is value. Resale enables customers to access the brand at a broader range of price points without the brand discounting or undermining product quality. The second is longevity. BlackMilk’s garments are designed with durability in mind, and resale reinforces the perception that these items are long-term investments rather than fast fashion consumables. The third pillar is community. “Resale creates connection. For younger millennials and Gen Z in particular, fashion is social, expressive and community-driven. Finders Keepers gives them a way to participate in the brand beyond the initial purchase, through discovery, collecting, sharing and rehoming pieces they love.” The platform also redefines what loyalty looks like in apparel. Customers who know they can resell trusted items back into a brand-supported ecosystem shift their relationship with the brand from a single transaction to an ongoing cycle. Kruger describes this phenomenon as a full-circle experience. “Finders Keepers keeps BlackMilk at the centre of a passionate community, extends the life of every garment and creates a circular ecosystem where customers don’t just shop with us… they stay with us.” For retail executives observing the rise of circular fashion, BlackMilk’s move offers a compelling case study. The strategic value of Finders Keepers lies in its ability to formalise loyalty, harness cultural momentum and strengthen the commercial spine of the business through longevity, access and community participation. As circularity becomes an expectation rather than a novelty, BlackMilk is effectively shaping a version of circular fashion that is authentic to its brand and resonant with the customer it has always understood best.