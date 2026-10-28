IR ProE-commerce

The Halloween squeeze driving an Adelaide costume retailer online

Heaven Costumes addresses the limits of being indispensable. (Source: Bigstock)
By Tahlia Whitfield
Halloween is days away; Kmart’s Halloween selection has been turned over to Christmas, and ordering from overseas now involves more faith in delivery estimates than the average shopper can muster. For Heaven Costumes, the Australian retailer operating since 2007, this is when business gets busy.  Indiya Wordingham, its second-in-charge, says a large portion of Halloween sales now arrives in the few days before October 31, after larger chains have sold through their ranges or started clear

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