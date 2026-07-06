Depop to remove seller fees in Australia amid ‘remarkable’ growth

Secondhand marketplace Depop is responding to the “remarkable” growth that it has seen in Australia by removing seller fees on its platform.

Launching in the country in 2011, Depop said it has been responsible for more than $10.5 billion in transactions in its lifetime. In place from July 22, the company added that when it removed seller fees in the UK and US it saw a 30 to 45 per cent increase in listings.

The company added that sellers in Australia who make at least one sale go on to generate an average of $502 in their first year on the platform.

“The growth of Depop’s Australian community has been remarkable, and so much of that is down to the sellers and buyers who have helped build the platform into what it is today,” Peter Semple, CEO of Depop, said.

“We want selling on Depop in Australia to be as rewarding as possible, and this is one of a number of investments to make that happen.”

With more than 56 million users globally, Depop said that Australia is one of its fastest-growing markets. But its competition in the country is soon to increase, with European reselling giant Vinted announcing its entry into Australia in June. In 2025 alone, Vinted claimed to have saved its members $35.6 billion on adult fashion products, compared to their retail prices.

“Every item on our platform starts with someone who chooses to list it, style it, photograph it, and ship it,” Semple added. “Removing selling fees means more of every sale stays with the people who earned it, and we hope it will encourage more people to take their first step into selling secondhand.”