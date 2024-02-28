Australia’s Top 50 People in E-commerce for 2024 revealed

Matthew Horn, – group GM, customer and digital, with Country Road Group – tops the rankings of Inside Retail’s 2024 Top 50 People in E-Commerce, sponsored by CouriersPlease.

A self-described “accidental digital native” Horn left a career in corporate law to join the early leadership teams at The Iconic and Uber Australia. Now at Country Road Group, he is one of the key leaders driving the company’s digital and technological transformation efforts.

You can download the full report here.

“Matthew has delivered projects that have led to wide commercial success across CRG’s five brands,” said one of this year’s judges, e-commerce consultant Louisa Simpson. “Leveraging modern technologies has allowed Matthew to build the foundations for significant and sustainable business growth, and his focus on cultural change, accessibility and inclusion impressed the judges this year.”

Heather McIlvaine, managing editor, premium, at Inside Retail, said Horn impressed the judges with the sheer number of customer data and technology projects he has brought to life during the past year, as well as the enormous impact these initiatives have had on the business.

“Beyond these initiatives, Matthew has introduced a culture of innovation at CRG, which is easier said than done in a legacy retailer. This speaks to his strong leadership skills and reputation for delivering results.

“Matthew’s efforts to support accessibility and inclusion in the e-commerce industry and mentor the next generation of talent are also commendable. He is well-deserving of this year’s number one ranking,” she concluded.

This year, the Top 50 includes people working across many different categories of online retail, from fashion and lifestyle to personal care. As with every year, the scores were incredibly close, which McIlvaine said reflects the calibre of talent in Australia’s e-commerce industry.

Richard Thame, CEO at Couriers Please, the principal sponsor of this year’s Top 50, said the e-commerce and parcel industries have remained “forward-thinking, resilient and adaptable” during the challenges of the past year, and he hailed the success of many players shining through the competition and leading the industry in innovation.

“Many have succeeded in implementing new and innovative ways to enhance the customer experience to nurture sales, improve fulfilment processes and invest in ‘green’ initiatives to create a more sustainable footprint,” said Thame.

“During the past year, a plethora of leaders have emerged within the industry – individuals who continue to provide increasing value to their customers and teams and meet higher customer expectations.”

Joining McIlvaine, Thame and Simpson on the judging panel were Mal Chia, MD at Ecom Nation, Mark Baartse, an e-commerce and marketing consultant, Nicola Clement, an e-commerce consultant and advisor at the time of judging, who has now stepped into the role of chief experience officer at Adore Beauty, Shanthi Murugan, director of strategy at One Moon Australia and Shannon Ingrey, VP and GM, Apac, at BigCommerce.