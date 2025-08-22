The case for posting on LinkedIn: ‘It’s about building trust in your business’

by being seen, being consistent, and being genuine. It’s not about going viral; it’s about being visible Let’s be honest: Most people in senior retail roles didn’t grow up thinking about personal brands. You’re running businesses, making decisions and managing teams. Who has time to post on LinkedIn? But that’s exactly the the problem. When your teams, peers, or even customers Google your name – and they will – what do they find? A bio on your company website and a few media quotes from three years ago won’t cut it. In today’s world, people want to see the person behind the title. They want to know what you care about, how you think and whether they can trust you. That doesn’t mean you need to post every day. It just means showing up regularly and adding value when you do. Build internal and external trust This isn’t just about networking or future job hunting, though it helps with both. It’s also about building trust inside your business. When you post thoughtfully on LinkedIn, your team sees what you stand for. It gives them confidence, it builds connection. And when people trust you, they’re more likely to follow your lead. Externally, a visible presence builds credibility with customers, partners, and even the media. You stop being a name on a press release and start becoming someone worth listening to. Fear of self-promotion stops most leaders Let’s name the discomfort: Self-promotion feels awkward. It can feel like bragging, or like you’re putting yourself in the spotlight just for the sake of it. But let’s reframe that. It’s not self- promotion, it’s a contribution. You’re sharing insights, stories or lessons that others can learn from. You’re making your thinking visible. If you believe in the work you’re doing, why wouldn’t you want people to know about it? Start small You don’t need to have all the answers and you definitely don’t need to start by writing essays. Here’s how to begin: Comment on other people’s posts. Start by engaging with peers, your team or leaders you respect. Share things you’re reading, noticing or learning. This builds relevance without pressure. Write how you speak. Keep it human. Show, don’t sell. People don’t want pitches, they want perspective. Who’s doing it well? Simon Beard, co-founder of Culture Kings, posts in his own voice and shares stories from the business, it’s not polished or strategic, it’s real. It’s one of the reasons people trust the brand. Vince Lebon, founder of Rollie Nation, uses LinkedIn to bring people behind the scenes of the brand, sharing both the wins and the lessons. It feels personal and considered, and that’s what makes it resonate. Entrepreneur Paul Greenberg, widely recognised as a pioneer in online retail, regularly shares industry reflections and thoughtful perspectives. He doesn’t post often, but when he does, it matters and it’s always aligned with his values. If LinkedIn is good enough for leaders like Gary Vaynerchuk and Tony Robbins (who arguably don’t need any more exposure), it’s good enough for the rest of us. Treat LinkedIn like a long game Just like brand building, consistency beats perfection. You won’t see results overnight, but over time, your presence compounds. People start to associate your name with ideas, not just your job title. You become someone worth following, not just someone in a role. In an industry built on trust, it’s what’s worth showing up for. This story first appeared in the August 2025 issue of Inside Retail Australia magazine.