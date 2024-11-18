Sydney Fish Market names Daniel Jarosch as its new CEO

Sydney Fish Market has appointed Daniel Jarosch CEO, effective November 25.

Jarosh has more than 30 years of expertise and has been the CEO and investment director of Aeria Management Group (previously Sydney Metro Airports) since 2015.

Before that, he held senior executive positions in real estate fund management and private equity real estate companies.

“Daniel has a proven track record for stewarding organisational transformation through master planning, acquisitions, developments, upgrades and rebranding,” said Sydney Fish Market chair, Craig Davison

“His aptitude for stakeholder engagement and management across government, industry, customer, and community will be of enormous benefit to the Market as it prepares to relocate to its new world-class facility in 2025.”

Sydney Fish Market has also appointed Adam Mourad, who previously worked for Woolworths, as chief commercial officer.

In September, Greg Dyer announced his resignation as CEO of Sydney Fish Market, citing a desire to focus on the “next chapter” of his career.