CareersFashion & accessories

How an exec in Silicon Valley makes time for her retail startup

Supplied: Sheila.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Clare Barrins doubles as an executive at a Silicon Valley tech giant and the founder of Australian swimwear label, Sheila. As her brand celebrates the end of its first year in business, Barrins  spoke with Inside Retail about how her corporate career path in banking, finance and tech has lent itself nicely to running a retail startup. She also shared insight into her leadership style, productivity hacks and the career advice she keeps circling back to. Inside Retail: Tell me about your care

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay