Myer names former Aje exec Matt McCormack as Apparel Brands MD

Myer has found its replacement for Teresa Rendo to lead its Apparel Brands business, with the former Aje executive Matt McCormack set to take the role of MD.

Rendo, who is soon to begin life as the CEO of Viva Energy’s retail arm, led Apparel Brands through its integration from Solomon Lew’s Premier Investments in January 2025, before confirming her departure late last year.

She passes the baton to McCormack, who will oversee Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Dotti, Jacqui E, and Portmans under the Myer One banner.

With more than 30 years’ experience in the retail industry across both Australia and the UK, McCormack’s past includes stints at David Jones, House of Fraser, John Lewis, and, most recently, as international president of Aje.

McCormack’s first job, the company said, was working as a buyer for Myer itself.

His appointment was confirmed in an announcement to Myer staff, which added that he will begin the role on August 31.

In this announcement, Myer’s executive chair, Olivia Wirth, extended her thanks to Rendo before welcoming McCormack back to Myer.