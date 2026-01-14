Amazon names Matt Benham as Australia country manager

Amazon Australia has appointed Matt Benham as country manager, following Janet Menzies‘ appointment as technical advisor to the worldwide Amazon stores CEO, Doug Herrington.

Benham joined Amazon UK in 2017 and relocated to Sydney to participate in the Australian launch in December of that year. He has previous experience in general management, sales and finance leadership, and strategy across various organisations.

“Since relocating to Sydney for the launch of our Australian retail business, I’ve had the opportunity to work with extraordinary teams who are focused on delivering for our customers,” Benham said in a post on LinkedIn. “It’s been exciting to be part of the journey where we’ve continuously aimed to raise the bar on selection, delivery speed and pricing for customers.”

Ahead of his new role, beginning next month, Benham praised Menzies’ “transformative” leadership as country manager.

Menzies said the leadership transition reflects what she values about Amazon – “the opportunity for growth and the trust placed in employees to take on new challenges.

“I’m looking forward to this next adventure while staying connected to the Australian team.”