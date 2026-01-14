CareersOnline marketplaces

Amazon names Matt Benham as Australia country manager

Matt Benham
Matt Benham will take over from Janet Menzies (Source: Amazon Australia)
By Harry Booth

Amazon Australia has appointed Matt Benham as country manager, following Janet Menzies‘ appointment as technical advisor to the worldwide Amazon stores CEO, Doug Herrington.

Benham joined Amazon UK in 2017 and relocated to Sydney to participate in the Australian launch in December of that year. He has previous experience in general management, sales and finance leadership, and strategy across various organisations.

“Since relocating to Sydney for the launch of our Australian retail business, I’ve had the opportunity to work with extraordinary teams who are focused on delivering for our customers,” Benham said in a post on LinkedIn. “It’s been exciting to be part of the journey where we’ve continuously aimed to raise the bar on selection, delivery speed and pricing for customers.”

Ahead of his new role, beginning next month, Benham praised Menzies’ “transformative” leadership as country manager.

Menzies said the leadership transition reflects what she values about Amazon – “the opportunity for growth and the trust placed in employees to take on new challenges.

“I’m looking forward to this next adventure while staying connected to the Australian team.”

Recommended By IR

Strategy IR Pro

Making Nike win again: New CEO Hill has a mountain to climb

Michael Baker
An image of Macy’s flagship storefront in Herald Square in New York City.
Strategy IR Pro

Macy’s Jeff Warren explains how the legacy retailer plans to turn things around

Nicole Kirichanskaya
An image of a young woman with a handbag covered in accessories and bag charms.
Marketing IR Pro

Athleisure and the merch economy: What’s defining 2025 trends? 

Kayla Marci
Just Jeans clothes shop
Financial

Premier deal wins support of Myer’s independent advisor

Celene Ignacio
An image of Foot Locker executive vice president and chief commercial officer Frank Bracken and Gouvêa Ecosystem’s operations director Eduardo Yamashita.
Supply chain

NRF day three: How Foot Locker, Rent the Runway, Pacsun are switching things up

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Belk-Southpark--Charlotte-NC
Strategy

Johnny Bigg debuts in five US Belk stores

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.