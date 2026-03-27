Why it’s time to shift your plans from winning attention to trust

ules began to change slowly, as they often do when an era is ending. Attention has gotten cheaper. Trust has gotten harder. Those tools that once made visibility difficult became accessible to everyone. Content has gotten easier to produce, much cheaper to distribute, and much faster to scale. And what that actually meant for our consumer was challenging: more noise than any person could realistically process, and more claims than any person could verify. Basically, we now have more brands saying more things in more places than ever before. Just so we are clear, attention didn’t disappear. But it has fractured. And as it fractured, something began to shift among consumers. Because exposure to more messages doesn’t actually create more confidence, it creates more hesitation and reservation. It means more research and more pausing before committing. It means that, although our modern consumer isn’t disengaged, they are still engaged. They’re far more cautious. And that’s an important difference. Caution is a very rational response to any environment that feels uncertain and hard for us to read. When the world we live in today feels so unstable, whether economically, politically, or informationally, people protect themselves. They take longer to buy. They look harder for reassurance. They compare more and trust less because we are starting the journey in doubt. No amount of media spend resolves that. What attention can’t do Attention can introduce a brand, but it cannot make a customer believe in it. This is the gap I see most brand strategies not fully confronting yet. Why? Because the assumption still embedded in most marketing investments is that if you get in front of enough people, with the right creative, often enough, the sale will follow. But the emotional path to a purchase decision simply doesn’t work that way anymore. Most customers arrive at the consideration stage already sceptical. They’ve seen the campaign. They’ve read all the claims. They’ve scrolled the feed. And then they pause, normally not because they lack information, but because they haven’t found the thing that makes them feel safe enough to commit. That thing is trust. And trust isn’t built through impressions; it’s built through evidence. The data reflects this clearly for us. The Edelman Trust Barometer consistently shows that more than 60 per cent of consumers purchase from or advocate for brands based on shared values, and a very similar proportion will stop buying when those values are violated. PwC reports that over 70 per cent of customers say trust influences their purchasing decisions more than price does. Today, trust isn’t a sentiment metric. It’s a commercial one. The AI audit is already here There’s a layer to this that makes the shift from attention to trust not just strategic but increasingly urgent right now. That’s because a single prompt on your LLM (ChatGPT, Gemini or Claude) can now surface a brand’s full history instantly – reviews, ESG ratings, leadership quotes, supply chain disclosures, any media controversies, your employee sentiment – all in seconds. So what once required research teams now just requires a little curiosity. Agentic AI is taking this even further. These systems won’t just recommend products for our consumers. They will research, compare, filter, and, in many cases, act on behalf of consumers, learning what matters to each person with every interaction. Brands will increasingly be shortlisted or dismissed by systems trained to detect patterns and contradictions. And machines don’t respond to emotional theatre or romance that a brand will try to create. They respond to coherence. When you say you stand for community, that statement will be cross-referenced against your culture. When you promote sustainability, it will be measured against your sourcing. When you celebrate craftsmanship, it will be tested against your return rate and your production cycles. It means the distance between what a brand claims and what it does has collapsed. And the tolerance for that gap is narrowing fast. The good news is that it doesn’t mean brands need to be perfect. It just means they need to be aligned. Because in a new era where AI increasingly shortlists and compares on behalf of consumers, the brands that show will outperform the brands that only say. Where physical retail comes back in Physical retail is evolving again, and its new role is arguably more strategically important than anything it has played before. For many of us, the store began as a distribution infrastructure. Then it became a studio for brand storytelling and experience. Today, in an environment shaped by uncertainty and AI-driven scrutiny, the store is becoming something else entirely. It’s becoming the place where customers decide whether they believe you. This has always been important, don’t get me wrong, but as we move forward, it becomes one of the most crucial roles to impact your margin. Digital channels can communicate a brand’s values. A physical environment can demonstrate them. Customers can observe how staff treat people, they can feel the quality of a product, and they can sense whether the environment reflects care, consistency, and intention, or whether it doesn’t. These are human signals, and they’re powerful ones. Marketing can introduce a brand. Retail reveals it. When the behaviour inside the store aligns with the narrative outside, something important begins to happen. Hesitation starts to resolve, confidence builds, and the customer moves – not from being persuaded or convinced, but because they were reassured. Reassurance, in the end, is simply trust made visible and tangible. The competitive advantage has shifted For decades, scale created an advantage, and I think we would all agree. Then we had speed, and then data. Today, all three are increasingly accessible and available to almost everyone. The playing field is more level than ever, which means the old sources of differentiation are no longer sufficient on their own. What remains genuinely scarce is belief. Trust is slow to build, very easy to fracture and impossible to automate. And in our AI-accelerated landscape, where product parity increases and content becomes infinite, consumers will default to the brands that feel coherent. They won’t always articulate it that way, but their behaviour will reflect it – in repurchase rates, in advocacy, and in the willingness to pay a margin that reflects something beyond the product itself. Trust compounds quietly. Distrust compounds violently. Some brands understand this and are already moving. They are designing operations before communicating them, investing in internal culture before external narrative, and treating transparency as a discipline, not a risk to manage. Building physical environments that don’t just look good, but also behave well. A different question The attention economy asked us, “How do we get seen?” The trust economy, however, asks something harder: “Why should anyone believe or trust us?” And that’s not a marketing question. It’s a strategic one. It touches leadership, culture, operations, product, environment and experience. It requires brands to honestly look at the gap between what they say and how they actually show up, and, more importantly, how to close it. The good news is that trust is always buildable. It isn’t a personality trait; it’s a system that comes from building consistently over time and accumulating an advantage that is genuinely difficult to replicate. That repetition becomes your reputation. We are in a time where attention is abundant, and belief is scarce, but the exciting thing is that earned trust won’t need to fight for a moment in the feed. They’ll already occupy something far more valuable. A place in someone’s certainty. Nick Gray is the Founder and CEO of IGU Global, a Sydney-based retail strategy consultancy spspecialisingn brand trust, consumer psychology and the emotional dimensions of retail. Further reading: What is Nike really selling with its Virgil Abloh drop?