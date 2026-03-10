Why Hourglass swapped Mecca for Sephora and embraced DTC

For more than 16 years, Australian customers could buy Hourglass Cosmetics in only one place: Mecca. The partnership, forged in 2010, was positioned as an exclusive alliance that tethered the New York-born, cruelty-free luxury brand tightly to Australia’s most powerful beauty retailer. Yet, as of February 2026, that chapter has officially closed – and Hourglass is now rewriting its Australasian story on its own terms.

After months of speculation and social media rumour-mongering about a split, the brand confirmed it would be removing its products from Mecca shelves and launching through both its own direct-to-consumer channel and Sephora Australia. The rollout began with a regional e-commerce debut on 17 February, followed by entry into Sephora stores on 26 February, signalling not only the end of a long-standing retail marriage but also a recalibration of power in Australia’s prestige beauty landscape.

A relationship years in the making – and unravelling

Behind the scenes, Hourglass and Mecca’s relationship had frayed long before it ended. The two beauty heavyweights clashed publicly in 2020 when Mecca sued the brand for trying to exit their exclusivity contract early. At the heart of the dispute was a pandemic disruption: Hourglass argued that Mecca’s 28-day shutdown of stores due to government orders constituted a breach of contract. Mecca took the matter to Victoria’s Supreme Court – and won – cementing the exclusivity until its formal expiry.

By early 2026, the contract was finally up, and Hourglass was ready to reclaim control of its narrative. The brand’s re-entry strategy – blending owned e-commerce with a major global retailer – marks a clear evolution from dependence to diversification. Founder and chief creative officer Carisa Janes described the move as a “new chapter” that would give Australian consumers “deeper access to our artistry, design and brand vision”.

The direct-to-consumer moment

The launch of hourglasscosmetics.com.au represents a pivotal step for the brand in Australia and New Zealand. For the first time, Hourglass can interact directly with customers – offering a personalised, high-touch digital experience that aligns with its global strategy to strengthen its owned channels alongside selective retail partnerships.

The digital store features exclusive online drops, early access to launches, limited-edition sets and immersive editorial-style content that positions Hourglass not just as a product but as an aesthetic experience. Early incentives like free shipping, a 10 per cent welcome discount and gift-with-purchase promotions underline the brand’s intent to create accessibility without diluting its luxury positioning.

The move also introduces a luxury beauty brand to a region where DTC engagement has traditionally lagged. For a market accustomed to Mecca’s curated retail storytelling, Hourglass’s own platform offers a rare chance to shape its brand language – tone, message and visual identity – without a retailer’s interpretive filter.

A calculated alignment with Sephora

Hourglass’s partnership with Sephora Australia adds another layer to the strategy. Unlike with Mecca, the brand will not operate under an exclusivity clause. Instead, it joins Sephora’s expanding roster of luxury and cruelty-free brands, positioning itself as part of a global retail network where it already performs strongly in markets across the US, UK and Asia.

For Sephora, the acquisition is symbolic. After years spent trailing Mecca in local market dominance, landing Hourglass suggests a renewed strength in its portfolio. “We are thrilled to extend our partnership and introduce Hourglass to our Australian clients,” said Priya Venkatesh, Sephora’s global chief merchandising officer. The retailer also hosted early shopping access via its app and will integrate Hourglass into multiple national activations through 2026.

Crucially for consumers, Sephora’s regular sales events mean Hourglass – long perceived as one of the more price-protected brands at Mecca – could now become slightly more attainable. That subtle shift widens its reach without undermining its luxury credentials.

Immersive storytelling through experience

To mark its Australian relaunch, Hourglass staged “The World of Hourglass” pop-up in Sydney from 26 February to 1 March – an experiential space that blended artistry-led masterclasses, product customisation and immersive design. The highlight was the “Ambient Lighting Edit: Charms” experience, which let visitors design bespoke palettes adorned with collectable metal charms – a format previously reserved for the brand’s flagship locations in New York and London.

Beyond retail theatre, the brand used cultural alignment to cement its reintroduction, teaming up with Australian designer Christopher Esber as the official makeup partner for his Spring/Summer 2026 Paris Fashion Week show. “Our approach has always been about connecting community and creating cultural impact through meaningful experiences,” said Brooke Blashill, Hourglass’s chief marketing officer. “Partnering with creatives like Esber allows us to express the brand’s artistry on a regional level.”

Redefining modern luxury for a new era

Hourglass’s sharp repositioning in Australia speaks to a broader shift in the beauty marketplace: exclusivity is no longer the ultimate badge of luxury – access is. After a decade defined by retailer-led storytelling, global beauty brands are increasingly reclaiming direct narratives, choosing agility and omnichannel engagement over single-retailer dependency.

While the Mecca era was foundational in introducing Hourglass to Australian consumers, its new hybrid model – DTC plus Sephora – reads as a mature evolution rather than a rebellious break. It positions Hourglass not just as a prestige cosmetics brand, but as a modern luxury player fluent in digital branding, cultural capital and global consistency.

