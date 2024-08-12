Wedding dress retailer George Elsissa faces fine for underpaying staff

The operator of bridal store George Elsissa is facing a fine of up to $33,300 for allegedly underpaying staff.

The Fair Work Ombudsman (FWO) has commenced legal action against 10 Foster Street company, which operates the George Elsissa store in Sydney.

The FWO began investigating the wrongdoing following reports from four employees who worked at the venue for various periods between June 2015 and September 2021. They were engaged in administration, marketing, and design roles.

The regulator alleged the workers were not paid accrued but untaken annual leave entitlements and issued a compliance notice to 10 Foster Street in 2022. The company was required to calculate and back-pay the workers’ entitlements approximately $21,604.

The company failed to comply with the compliance notice without reasonable excuse, prompting the FWO to take the case to court.

The regulator is seeking a penalty of up to $33,300, as well as orders for the company to pay the amount owing to the workers, plus superannuation and interest.

Fair Work Ombudsman Anna Booth said the regulator would continue to enforce workplace laws and take businesses to court where lawful requests are not complied with.

“Where employers do not comply, we will take appropriate action to protect employees. A court can order a business to pay penalties and make payments to workers,” Booth added.