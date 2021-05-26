Free Subscription

Business|Sustainability

Valentino decision to ditch fur “encouraging” but more transparency needed


Ruth Hogan
May 26, 20213 mins read
Valentino has become the latest high-profile fashion brand to bow to consumer pressure to ditch the use of fur in its collections. From next year, Valentino will go fur free, following in the footsteps of its peers in the luxury fashion space – Prada, Versace, Gucci and Armani – who are all part of the global Fur Free Retailer program. “Maison de Couture for us means creativity, uniqueness, intimacy and an inclusive mind-set,” Valentino chief executive officer Jacopo Venturini sa
