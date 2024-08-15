BusinessSustainability

Thread Together calls on retailers to donate excess stock to people in need

Supplied: Thread Together.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
For over a decade Thread Together has offered an ethical solution to the Australian fashion industry’s excess stock issue – saving over 5.5 million garments from landfills and redirecting them to people in need. Thread Together collects brand new end-of-line stock from fashion retailers from around the country and, with the help of volunteers, the unsold clothes are sorted and distributed to people in need. “We exist to manage new fashion excess, it just so happens that the best way to man

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay