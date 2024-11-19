Subway reveals new design, Fresh Forward 2.0

Subway has revealed its latest restaurant image, set for a global rollout in 2025.

The “Fresh Forward 2.0.” follows the original Fresh Forward brand reset in 2017. Since then more than 20,000 restaurants worldwide have remodelled or built new locations in Subway’s modern image.

The latest iteration brings added brand personality and vibrant décor elements to the sandwich chain. Expect to see bold wall graphics, localised messages and signage, elevated lighting, and warmer wood tones.

Fresh Forward 2.0 also provides better support of Subway’s growing digital sales channels.

Mike Kehoe, global chief development officer of Subway, said “When Subway first launched Fresh Forward, it was more than just a remodel. It was a complete refresh and a competitive necessity for attracting guests and building pride among our restaurant teams.

“Fresh Forward 2.0 is an exciting evolution of the design, ensuring we continue to future proof our business and deliver on our brand promises of experience and convenience for both our guests and franchisees,” Kehoe said.

Subway reports its Fresh Forward 2.0 iteration has been widely tested and received overwhelmingly positive feedback.

The new look is also set to help accelerate Subway’s digital transformation journey. The chain is trialling self-serve kiosks, order-ready screens and kitchen display systems that will streamline processes.

“Fresh Forward 2.0 stands out as a design with the potential to make the greatest impact on our guests and franchisees as it brings our marketing, culinary and digital efforts to the forefront,” Kehoe said.

Early adopters of the new design include Australia, the US, UK, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia and Panama.

This story was originally published on Franchise Executives.