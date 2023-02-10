Retail appointments of the week

BCA CEO to step down

By Dean Blake

The Business Council of Australia’s chief executive Jennifer Westacott will exit the association within the next 18 months.

According to AFR, Westacott and the BCA are implementing a succession strategy that will see a list of potential replacements brought together by an external recruitment agency.

“The Business Council’s role fighting for the policies that keep Australia strong with a vibrant and successful business sector has never been more important, after 12 years leading the BCA I’ve begun working with Tim and the board to plan for the future,” Westacott told AFR.

“Safeguarding our critical role means working to get leadership and succession plans in place and getting the secretariat structure right to ensure the organisation continues to have an outsized impact on the national debate.”

BCA president Tim Reed added that the board is working together with Westacott on the succession plan, which will be critical as the organisation enters its 40th year in service.

Global Fashion Group co-CEO Patrick Schmidt steps down

By Rakshnna Pattabiraman

Patrick Schmidt – the co-CEO of Global Fashion Group (parent of The Iconic) – has stepped down from his role after five years of co-leadership, citing personal reasons.

Christoph Barchewitz will take over operations as sole CEO while Gunjan Soni has been appointed COO and will join the management board. The transition will become effective from March 1.

As CEO of GFG’s business in the ANZ region, Schmidt established The Iconic and was instrumental in the turnaround of the company in the Southeast Asian markets.

He also introduced a sustainability strategy, which is now a key business priority across GFG and was an interim CEO of Zalora. He has been with the business for 10 years.

“I am proud of what we have achieved together and to have co-led a business that is pioneering fashion e-commerce in growth markets,” said Schmidt.

“Christoph is an outstanding leader and I trust that with Gunjan joining the management board, there is no better team to lead GFG into this next stage of the company’s development.”

Apple hires chief people officer; head of retail to refocus

By Dean Blake

Tech giant Apple has hired its first chief people officer, Carol Surface, to lead the company’s HR efforts, according to a report by Bloomberg. Previously the business’ head of retail Deirdre O’Brien operated Apple’s HR portfolio.

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook said that Surface brings a depth of experience to the role, which will be invaluable in supporting its teams.

Surface, who previously worked for health technology company Medtronic, will begin her new role in March and will report directly to Cook.

According to a memo seen by Bloomberg, Apple said it had always intended to hire a CPO to take on the company’s HR portfolio, and that O’Brien had been working the double role under that assumption.

“When Deirdre took on the dual role of leading both the retail and people teams, we agreed that as she built up and supported our People Team and helped create a more inclusive Apple, we would also prepare to transition to a dedicated leader to take the organisation forward,” Cook said.

Cook added that O’Brien will now “focus more fully” on Apple’s retail portfolio.

Marley Spoon Australia appoints Mark Richardson as its new CMO

By Kaycee Enerva

Direct-to-consumer food company Marley Spoon has appointed Mark Richardson as its new chief marketing and commercial officer in Australia. He will replace Kate Whitney from February 13.

With extensive experience in marketing and commercial roles across retail, finance, and tech, the company said Richardson would be an asset to the business and brand portfolio, which includes Marley Spoon, Dinnerly, Chefgood, and Bezzle.

Rolf Weber, CEO (Australia) and COO at Marley Spoon, said Richardson’s solid knowledge of the industry and his experience in creating disruptor brands will be invaluable as the company continues to enhance its offerings to customers.

In his most recent position as CMO at Aldi Australia for six years, Richardson was said to have played a key role in elevating the brand’s unique personality and prepositions.

“Moving into an adjacent category opens so many exciting opportunities,” added Richardson.

“I’m dedicated and focused on exploring new commercial avenues and revenue streams and growing the Marley Spoon portfolio customer base.”