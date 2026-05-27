BusinessStrategy

Rephr’s co-founder on learning physical retail on its own terms

Rephr makeup brushes
“For us, retail has always been about getting closer to the people who use our brushes.” (Source: Rephr/Facebook)
By Tong Van
For seven years, Japanese makeup tool brand Rephr built a loyal following without a single physical shelf. Now, the fully direct-to-consumer company has taken its first step into brick-and-mortar, landing in Sephora Hong Kong earlier this month, and it has no intention of rushing what comes next. Inside Retail sat down with Rephr co-founder Kenny Leung to find out what it takes for a community-built, DTC-first brand to make the leap into physical retail and why, after seven years online, Hong Ko

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