AusPost warns of growing online scam threat

Australia Post has warned of an increase in scams targeting sellers on online marketplaces, with more than 2500 reports of users being targeted by scams linked to these platforms this year.

Adam Cartwright, chief information officer at Australia Post, said scammers are using online marketplaces to reach users.

Scammers pose as buyers and approach sellers on platforms such as Facebook Marketplace. They then send links or QR codes via Messenger that direct users to websites claiming to be Australia Post courier services. These sites claim to arrange payment and collection of items, but are used to collect personal and financial information.

Cartwright said Australia Post’s latest Annual eCommerce Report shows Australians spent $18.9 billion on online marketplaces in the past year. He said scammers are capitalising on this growth.

Scammers also target buyers through false listings, counterfeit goods and payment methods designed to obtain information, he added. On Facebook Marketplace, scammers claim that Australia Post manages payment, transfers funds and arranges collection and delivery.

Australia Post said it does not handle payments on behalf of buyers and has no courier service linked with Facebook Marketplace.

“Staying vigilant and following safe practices can help protect you. If something doesn’t look right, we encourage people to pause and double-check before sharing any details,” Cartwright said.

Australia Post advises users to download its official app and enable notifications for parcel tracking. It also states that users should not provide personal or financial information via phone, text or email, and should avoid clicking suspicious links.