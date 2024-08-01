Peter Alexander opens its largest SA store yet

Peter Alexander has opened its largest store in SA at Harbour Town Premium Outlets in Adelaide.

The sleepwear designer brand said it moved to the larger 412sqm site to meet an overwhelming demand for its products.

“It has come as no surprise that sales for Peter Alexander doubled on the opening weekend compared to its previous store location at the centre, during the same period last year,” said Kylie Neal, centre manager at Harbour Town Premium Outlets Adelaide.

Neal noted that Harbour Town attracts more interstate and international visitors than other shopping centres in the state.

“Our point of difference is being the only premium outlet shopping centre in South Australia where people can make savings of up to 70 per cent all year round on their favourite national and international designer brands, including new season stock.”