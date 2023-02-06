Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Furniture & homewares

Nick Scali sales, profit soar despite rising interest rates

(Source: NickScaliFurniture/Facebook)
User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
February 6, 2023< 1 mins read

Furniture retailer Nick Scali has reported record sales in its December half and its profit jumped by 70 per cent.

In an ASX announcement, the business said sales grew 57.4 per cent to $289.9 million while earnings before interest and taxes increased 65.5 per cent to $91.2 million.

Tax-paid profit climbed 70.2 per cent to $60.6 million compared to the same period last year. Online written sales orders were $12 million for the half.

During the period, the company opened one new store in Helensvale, Queensland and a Plush store in Capalaba, Queensland while four new stores are planned for the second half.

Group MD, Anthony Scali, said the results are a “tremendous achievement” by the brand’s distribution teams.

“The integration of Plush is now complete with IT and distribution operations integrated during the half and we are well placed to grow our store network under both brands.”

He added in the next half, the company will commence its 12-month program of refurbishing more than 40 Plush stores with new and improved products, images and store appeal to customers.

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
“Emotionally worn out”: Inside the minds of today’s consumers
Marketing
“Emotionally worn out”: Inside the minds of today’s consumers
Amazon sees greatest one-day surge in value following strong quarter
Omnichannel
Amazon sees greatest one-day surge in value following strong quarter
From Domino’s to KFC: Is drone delivery the next convenience battleground?
Sustainability
From Domino’s to KFC: Is drone delivery the next convenience battleground?
Inside the lasting legacy of fashion pioneer André Leon Talley
Fashion & accessories
Inside the lasting legacy of fashion pioneer André Leon Talley
Boohoo launches vegan makeup and beauty range
Pureplay
Boohoo launches vegan makeup and beauty range
Author's latest articles
Rockingham, Westpoint Shopping Centre sale deals sealed
Shopping centres & malls
Rockingham, Westpoint Shopping Centre sale deals sealed
David Jones to sell sexual wellness products with Frenchie pop up
Health & beauty
David Jones to sell sexual wellness products with Frenchie pop up
Ikea takes stake in $2bn Victorian renewable energy project
Sustainability
Ikea takes stake in $2bn Victorian renewable energy project
World-first ARA program teaches retailers how to transition to net-zero
Sustainability
World-first ARA program teaches retailers how to transition to net-zero
Fashion Week 2023 program revealed, consumer shows added
Fashion & accessories
Fashion Week 2023 program revealed, consumer shows added