Glossier preparing for Down Under debut

Glossier is getting ready to make its bricks-and-mortar debut in Australia, only a decade after the cult-favourite beauty brand launched in the US.

As of July 16, a range of Glossier products will be available in 70 Mecca stores across Australia and New Zealand for the first time ever – allowing consumers to shade-match and swatch-test products before checkout.

“We want our customers to experience the very best in global beauty, so bringing the world of Glossier to Mecca couldn’t be more of a dream come true,” said chief Mecca-maginations officer Marita Burke.

After years of fanmail, the DTC beauty brand began shipping products from its online stores to Australian beauty consumers in October 2023.

But its wholesale partnership with Mecca will be the first time Australian and New Zealand consumers can shop Glossier in person.

“As a brand born on the internet, Glossier has had a global community base since day one, regularly speaking to beauty-obsessed consumers around the world about their routines and favourite products,” said, Glossier CEO Kyle Leahy.

“We have been so lucky to consistently hear from community members across Australia and New Zealand about their love for Glossier, so it was critical to find the right wholesale partner to launch our brand in the region.”

After Glossier launched in the US Sephora last year to expand its in-store shopping options outside of its pop-up locations, the Mecca exclusive partnership has come as a surprise to some.

Both respective beauty brands, Glossier and Mecca, share similar origin stories with a beauty-obsessed female founder who sought to fill a gap in the makeup landscape.