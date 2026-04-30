BusinessMarketing

Why Fayt Estate promised to bring integrity to influencer events 

Brittney Saunders with creators at Fayt Estate. Source: Fayt The Label.
By Tahlia Whitfield
Earlier this month, Australian fashion brand Fayt The Label held an invite-only influencer event that was more of a house party than a retail activation. Held in Byron Bay, it gathered creators, customers and brand founders for a staged, two-night stay. But for founder Brittney Saunders, the real intention behind ‘Fayt Estate’ was to strip away the disingenuous, transactional feel of similar gatherings and instead focus on attention and conversation.  Saunders, who built Fayt into a size-in

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