How Aussie retail brands are cashing in on Euro summer

r future tourists: Retail for travel. Travel’s post-pandemic revival There are more than 214.3 million posts on TikTok related to ‘European summer outfit’ to inspire travellers on what to buy and pack with their trip in mind. And as more consumers get ready to take their summer holiday in Europe, vacation hauls are going viral across the social media app. ‘Euro summer haul’ has now amassed 24.9 million posts and counting. Brands are well-positioned to piggyback on the post-pandemic revival of travel and cash in on pre-vacation consumerism. Australian fast fashion brands, Princess Polly, Beginning Boutique, Selfie Leslie and White Fox Boutique have all been quick to capitalise on the online haul culture and create ‘Euro summer’ landing pages to direct prospective travellers to their e-commerce stores. Australian retailers go Euro But it’s not just online fashion stores that are hoping to capitalise on tourists flying to warmer destinations. It’s no coincidence the Australian luggage empire July was named after the month of peak tourist season in Europe. The brand’s latest campaign, ‘Summer in July, a European dream’, positions itself as the perfect travel companion for the upcoming season. “From the cobbled streets of Paris and the secret beaches of Greece. July luggage is smart, sophisticated, adventurous and your perfect companion for a European summer,” the brand states. Luxury clothing label Camilla, best known for its embellished kaftans, is also a beloved Australian brand that is associated with travel and vacation. This year, it has made the connection more apparent and looked beyond Europe for inspiration. Its upcoming ‘House of Sun’ collection, inspired by a trip down the Nile in Egypt, fuses luxury travel with fashion through its partnership with Uniworld, a boutique river cruise company. Camilla’s next resort collection is set to launch in late July in Sydney at the Camilla x Uniworld premiere. Australian hat specialist Lack of Colour have perfectly timed its EOFY sale to line up with the European holiday calendar. Its current 60 per cent discount appeals to consumers who are looking to secure sun protection before jetting off to warmer climates. Euro summer without the plane fair Even local brands that fall outside of fashion and travel categories aren’t missing out on the European summer hype as they look to target consumers who are experiencing tourism FOMO. Australian lingerie label Chou Chou Intimates released a European summer collection titled ‘Ciao Bella’ with Italian-inspired gingham prints and sunset colours called ‘Limoncello’ and ‘Spritz’. After finding virality on TikTok, the collection has grown to become Chou Chou Intimates’ biggest launch to date, with one set selling every 90 seconds. Yarra Valley winery Zonzo Estate is frequently dropping new bottles to give Australian consumers a taste of Europe without leaving the country. The small batch wine seller recently added Cicchio Pistachio Spritz to its roster of sparkling bottles to be sold alongside its Belina and Limoncello spritzes. The consumer-led craze for a European summer abroad and at home has gifted Australian brands a perfect marketing platform.