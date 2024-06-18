BusinessMarketing

How Aussie retail brands are cashing in on Euro summer

Supplied: July.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
With global travel sales on the rise, the retail industry is looking for ways to cash in on consumers’ holidays abroad. Due to the current economic climate, many consumers have become more discerning with where they spend their money. Last year’s overseas travel boom challenged many brands as consumers pulled back on domestic non-essential shopping – this year it appears that they have taken notes. Instead of travel or retail, brands have created a new value proposition for future

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY Offer

IR Pro - annual

$199 +GST per year. (Auto renews at $312+GST (full rate) annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay