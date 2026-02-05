‘A beautiful mess’: Best & Less unveils new branding campaign

Best & Less has partnered with Connecting Plots Group to launch a brand repositioning campaign titled So. Much. Better., reframing the concept of value as freedom in family life and ‘championing the beautifully messy middle of family life’.

The 60-year-old retailer updates its brand positioning by focusing on the lived experiences of Australian families and the pressures parents face. Value is presented as the reduction of avoidable concerns, enabling parents to be more present in day-to-day moments.

The campaign is informed by research conducted for the project. The study found that 56 per cent of parents said concerns about appearance limit the time they spend with their family. These concerns are influenced by social media standards. A further 52 per cent regret stressing over mess instead of focusing on small moments.

“In a world where so much of family life is filtered and curated, it’s easy to feel like you’re doing it wrong,” said Janine Van Deventer, head of marketing at Best&Less.

“So.Much.Better is about taking that pressure off. When clothes look and feel good, and the price is right, it gives parents one less thing to worry about and more freedom to just be present and enjoy family life.”

Audio branding forms part of the campaign. Australian country music artist James Johnston was commissioned to write and record an original track for the brand. The composition is being used across advertising, owned channels and retail environments.

Dave Jansen is co-founder and chief imagination officer at Connecting Plots Group. He said the campaign reflects a shift in category messaging.

“The category tends to only talk price and trend, but Best & Less has the 60-year credibility to do something braver: to stand up for real Australian families and reject a culture of perfection that makes mums and dads feel judged,” he said.

The creative approach uses a documentary format across video and photography. Working with filmmaker and parent Hailey Bartholomew, the team captured unscripted moments in the homes of 15 Australian families.

The brand has created a library of documentary-style images. The images show products in everyday use across channels.

The So. Much. Better. campaign is now live nationally across BVOD, digital platforms, retail stores, social media, influencer activity, and internal and B2B communications.