Leah Weckert named new CEO of Coles; Steven Cain to retire

Leah Weckert has been appointed as Coles’ new MD and CEO, effective May 1.

Former CEO Steven Cain has announced his retirement and will remain with the company for an interim period to facilitate an easy transition of executive responsibilities.

“I would like to thank the Coles board, team and our many partners for their support, insights and resilience – particularly during Covid, bushfires and floods. I would like to congratulate Leah on becoming my successor and I wish Coles continued success, and know that the best is yet to come,” said Cain.

Coles chairman James Graham thanked Cain for his service and said he played a vital role in leading the company through a challenging Covid period.

“Steven successfully steered the group through the demerger, developed and pursued a strategy which has seen it become one of the most trusted brands in Australia,” Graham said.

He added that Weckert’s appointment ensures the group is “well-positioned” to continue its long-term competitive and sustainable performance.

“Leah has an outstanding track record of leadership and driving change inside Coles across key operating areas of the business. I am confident that Leah will maintain the focus of Coles in driving our strategy, building trust with all stakeholders and growing long-term shareholder value.”

Weckert has been a senior member of the executive leadership team since the demerger of Coles from Wesfarmers in 2018.

She has also held several leading positions within the group including chief executive of commercial and express, CFO, people and culture director and state GM of Victorian supermarkets.

“I am very honoured to be appointed as the next CEO of Coles, which has been such an important part of Australian retailing for more than 100 years, and play a part in its ongoing contribution to the Australian community.”

