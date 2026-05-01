BusinessStrategy

Indē Wild founder Diipa Büller-Khosla discusses launching into Sephora 

Indē Wild founder Diipa Büller-Khosla holding an oversized Sephora bag.
“Being the first homegrown Indian beauty brand at Sephora US creates visibility.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Ranavat, Fable & Mane and Squigs Beauty — these are just a few of the brands gaining traction thanks to a growing interest in Ayurvedic-inspired beauty. Ayurveda is a traditional Indian medical system, often called the “science of life,” that focuses on a holistic approach to physical, mental and emotional health, emphasising the use of natural ingredients, such as amla (Indian gooseberry) and turmeric, to treat symptoms. Now available in Sephora, including in Australia online, Indē W

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