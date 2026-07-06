BusinessStrategy

How Spicy Dan founder turned a passion project into a thriving jewelry brand 

Spicy Dan founder Danielle Meyer holding up several necklaces and sitting in front of a gray background.
“Running the brand in a way that feels super authentic, community-forward and fun has worked for us.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
How do you turn a side hustle into a successful CPG business? Through dogged pursuit, creative brainstorming and a great eye for aesthetics, answered Danielle Meyer, founder of the whimsically designed jewellery brand Spicy Dan. With Inside Retail, Meyer discussed her personal breaking point that shifted her course from corporate to entrepreneurial creativity and the highs and lows of building a brand in today’s internet-driven climate. Inside Retail: Prior to launching Spicy Dan, can you delv

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