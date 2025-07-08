Aldi and DoorDash partner to deliver groceries to ACT customers’ homes

Aldi is trialling a home delivery service for Canberra customers for the first time through a partnership with DoorDash.

Customers in Canberra can order from over 1800 products, including fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, seafood, dairy, bread and other household essentials through the DoorDash app or website.

While the service is being trialled only in Canberra, the companies have plans to roll the partnership out across Australia in the near future.

“Since entering the Australian market, Aldi’s mission has been to deliver high-quality groceries at the lowest prices for Australian households, and this ambition remains as strong as ever,” said Jordan Lack, CCO of Aldi Australia.

“This partnership with Aldi represents an exciting step forward in how DoorDash is redefining how Aussies can shop for groceries with a range of delivery options from on-demand, same day or scheduled, making everyday essentials easier to access than ever before,” added DoorDash VP Simon Rossi.

Customers can search for ‘Aldi’ on DoorDash’s app or website, and then add items to their cart, order on-demand or choose a later delivery time, with DoorDash employees then shopping the products and delivering them to homes.

“We know that value and convenience are top priorities for Australians, and this partnership is about continuing DoorDash’s mission to combine the best of both worlds,” said Rossi.

“With Aldi’s trusted quality and DoorDash’s on-demand delivery technology, we’re excited to create more seamless and accessible shopping experiences.

Those within the service areas of all Aldi stores in the ACT will be able to use DoorDash to order Aldi products from today.