BusinessStrategy

Three takeaways from The New East: Asia’s most important retail brands of 2026

retail brands
Inside Retail’s latest global feature profiles the Asian retail brands set to define this year.
By Tong Van
From teahouses listing on the Nasdaq to Chinese goldsmiths outselling Hermès, a new generation of Asian retail brands is entering global markets with their own categories, their own pricing logic and, increasingly, Western partners seeking them out rather than the other way around. Inside Retail’s latest global feature, The New East, profiles the Asian retail brands set to define this year, spanning fashion, beauty, fine jewellery, collectables and beverage retail across China and South Korea

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