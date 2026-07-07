Australian mid-year retail spending resilient, data shows

Australian consumers continued to spend throughout the mid-year peak sales season, according to transaction records released by Shopify.

The metric tracking individual consumers’ purchases from local digital merchants rose by 16.9 per cent compared to the same month last year.

The volume shift aligns with independent economic modelling by the Australian Retail Council, which projected total regional EOFY marketplace expenditures to settle at $10.7 billion despite ongoing cost-of-living pressures.

Based on first-party platform data, Shopify highlighted the top shopping trend: Necessity-driven consumption across the retail sector.

Sales volumes are primarily concentrated in three main consumer segments: Apparel, personal care, and healthcare products.

Specialised sport merchandise experienced substantial volume increases, a trend attributed to the timing of the Fifa World Cup.

Driven by the national team goalkeeper Patrick Beach’s tournament performances during the group stage, consumer purchase rates for football gloves increased by 173.6 per cent year-on-year during the week commencing June 22.

Retail orders for football boots grew by 614.5 per cent, while jerseys and general sports uniforms recorded volume gains of 405.8 per cent and 132.4 per cent, respectively.

“This EOFY period is providing a clear snapshot of how Australians are shopping in a more challenging environment,” said Shaun Broughton, MD Apac and Japan at Shopify.

“While the cost of living pressure continues to shape household budgets, consumers are still spending during key promotional periods, and retailers need to be ready to capture that demand.

“What’s most revealing isn’t simply that Australians are still spending, but where they’re choosing to spend. The retailers performing well are the ones making it easy for customers to find value, shop confidently and buy through the channels they prefer,” said Broughton.