BusinessStrategy

What can Burlington’s smaller stores teach retailers about growth?

An exterior shot of a Burlington store.
Burlington bets on smaller stores.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
While many retailers are chasing larger-format stores to create more immersive shopping experiences, Burlington is heading in the opposite direction. The US off-price chain is slashing the size of its stores, with its typical storefront shrinking from up to 100,000sq ft to just 25,000sq ft. The move raises a bigger question: can smaller stores preserve the treasure-hunt experience that has long defined off-price retail? Burlington CEO Michael O’Sullivan believes it can. He said the retailer’

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Big C Tsim Sha Tsui
Supermarkets IR Pro

What Big C’s two-speed model says about value and convenience retail

Michael Baker
An interior shot of a Lego store with a young kid holding a phone and engaging in an interactive activity.
Strategy IR Pro

Getting ‘phygital’: A look at what’s working, what’s next

Melissa Gonzalez
Image of groceries in Aldi and DoorDash bags on countertop.
Supermarkets

Aldi and DoorDash partner to deliver groceries to ACT customers’ homes

Darshana Gupta
Strategy IR Pro

How Golden ABC is building a modern retail empire from the Philippines

Tong Van
Image of Miniso Highpoint storefront.
Strategy

Miniso opens largest Australian store as it strengthens foothold in the market

Darshana Gupta
Strategy IR Pro

Australian retail faces a perfect storm of economic and political pressures

Jared Dickson
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay