BusinessStrategy

How is Forvr Mood moving beyond influencer appeal?

Forvr Mood founders Denis Asamoah and Jackie Aina.
Forvr Mood plots its next growth phase.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
As uncertainty spread through the creator economy during the pandemic, beauty content creator Jackie Aina and her partner, former finance executive Denis Asamoah, began to question their reliance on brand deals. “It gave us a moment to be like, ‘Wait, we need to be in control of our own destiny. Let’s create our own brand,’” Asamoah told Inside Retail. That decision led to Forvr Mood, a fragrance and lifestyle company that sold 10,000 units within hours of launching. Six years later, t

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