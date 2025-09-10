Puig delivers robust H1 results, names new deputy CEO 

Global beauty group Puig reported strong first-half results for FY25, exceeding expectations with solid sales growth and a sharp rise in profits.

Net revenue rose to €2.3 billion (approximately US$2.7 billion), up 7.6 per cent, mainly due to a weaker US dollar. Adjusted net profit rose to €247 million (US$289 million), while reported net profit jumped nearly 79 per cent to €275 million (US$322 million).

Adjusted EBITDA grew 8.6 per cent to €445 million (US$521 million), with margin improving to 19.4 per cent, supported by revenue growth, cost control, and strategic marketing investments.

Fragrance and fashion led the way, accounting for 73 per cent of revenues, with standout performances from niche brand Byredo and Carolina Herrera’s prelaunch of its new fragrance, La Bomba.

Makeup staged a comeback with 2 per cent growth like-for-like, led by Charlotte Tilbury’s popular Super Nudes and Unreal collections. Skincare also soared 8.6 per cent, fuelled by Uriage’s sun care and Charlotte Tilbury’s expanding lineup.

Regionally, Puig saw broad-based growth, with the Americas growing 10.9 per cent like-for-like, Asia-Pacific up 16.5 per cent, and EMEA rising 3.6 per cent.

Puig also appointed Jose Manuel Albesa as deputy CEO to oversee all divisions. Albesa, who has been with the company since 1998 and played a key role in repositioning major brands, will report to chairman and CEO Marc Puig.

For the second half, Puig expects continued momentum, driven by the holiday season and the full launch of La Bomba. The company targets six to eight per cent like-for-like revenue growth and further expansion of adjusted EBITDA margin, with a focus on M&A strategies.

“The second half is always our busiest period, with holiday demand and the full rollout of La Bomba, the new Carolina Herrera fragrance, still to come,” said Marc Puig, chairman and CEO of Puig.

“The desirability of our brands, alongside our continued cost discipline, is allowing us to invest in them to support sustainable long-term growth. This underpins our confidence in reiterating our outlook for the year.”