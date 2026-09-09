BusinessFinancial

Strong start at Metcash could be dented by food inflation

Image of Metcash logo outside building.
Wholesaler Metcash warned investors of food inflation
By Harry Booth

Wholesaling giant Metcash has had a strong start to the fiscal year in terms of sales, but it has warned investors that elevated inflationary pressures on its food products could dent profit margins.

The company has managed to remain resilient in a year mired by external challenges; fiscal 2026 saw a modest uplift in sales, countered by a dip in profits. Group chair Peter Birtles told investors that Metcash’s “diversified portfolio, disciplined execution” and “independent retail model” are the cause behind the resilience.

In the first 18 weeks of the new financial year, Metcash boosted sales growth to 2.8 per cent on the previous year, excluding tobacco sales. This stronger performance has been led by its tools and hardware division, up 6 per cent, and its wholesale liquor business, up 5.1 per cent.

But Metcash’s flagship food segment, up 2.6 per cent versus the prior comparable period, could cause challenges for the group’s bottom line.

“Persistent cost inflation” in this area – along with liquor – is outpacing its sales growth. The wholesaler has previously flagged an elevated cost of doing business (CODB), while also claiming to have recorded “no material impact” from the conflict in the Middle East and its impact on supply chains.

At the same time, Metcash is nearing completion on the winding down of its New Zealand liquor operations. These operations are expected to end completely before the second half of fiscal 2027, and Metcash expects to incur around a $2 million hit to its earnings as a result.

Recommended By IR

Moshi Moshi store front.
Financial IR Pro

How Moshi Moshi plans to outpace rivals with new formats, faster store rollout

Michael Baker
Image of Metcash's food and grocery products
Supermarkets

Metcash group sales rise despite tobacco sales decline

Darshana Gupta
One of Mannatt Gupta’s designs
Strategy IR Pro

How Mannatt Gupta is reframing Indian design for the global stage

Tong Van
empty escalators at a shopping centre
Regulatory IR Pro

How retail crime is fuelling shopper fear, staff stress and soaring costs

Jared Dickson
A Byredo store
Health & beauty

Puig delivers robust H1 results, names new deputy CEO 

Irene Dong
Man in red and black windbreaker taps cardon eftpos machine.
Regulatory

Banks oppose reducing merchant fees, suggest special SME rates

Mia Lockett
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.