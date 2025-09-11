Free and low-cost events planned over October’s NSW Small Business Month

The NSW Small Business Month kicks off in a few weeks, offering SME owners a raft of free and low-cost activities to help improve their understanding and performance.

The New South Wales Small Business Commission, along with other government organisations, chambers of commerce, industry associations and private enterprise organisations, have come together to create a month-long program that will provide meaningful opportunities for the state’s small-business community in October.

Planned events will cover a diverse range of topics such as:

Social media.

Consumer behaviour.

Mental health.

Business growth.

Cybersecurity.

Workplace health and safety.

Branding.

Podcasting.

“Whether you are looking to build connections, learn new skills or gain insights, you are sure to find the event for you,” stated the NSW Small Business Commission.

The NSW Small Business Month also serves as a unique opportunity to celebrate the state’s vibrant small business community and its contributions to the economy.

Details on the events to be held throughout NSW Small Business Month, as well as registration information for any of them, can be found on the NSW Government page.