BusinessStrategy

How Anita Fung plans to unlock Levi’s next chapter in China

Anita Fung, MD of Levi Strauss & Co Greater China.
By Tong Van
Anita Fung, who spent more than two decades at the Asia Pacific helm of Burberry and Alexander McQueen, stepped into her new role as managing director for Levi Strauss & Co. Greater China.  She has been tasked with winning back denim authority, accelerating direct-to-consumer growth, and building a brand that Chinese consumers deliberately choose. In a conversation with Inside Retail, Fung spoke about what drew her to the company, how her thinking on Chinese consumers has evolved and wh

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