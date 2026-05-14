BusinessSports & adventure

On Holdings’s premium discipline is standing out in a market reordering itself

On running shoes
On Holding crossed CHF800 million in quarterly net sales.
By Tong Van
For the first time in its history, sportswear company On Holding crossed CHF800 million in quarterly net sales. Fourteen years after launching with a single running shoe in the Swiss Alps, On Holding is producing financial results closer to those of the luxury goods sector than to the sportswear industry it nominally competes in. A gross profit margin of 64.2 per cent, up more than four percentage points year-on-year. An adjusted EBITDA margin of 21 per cent, the second highest in the company’

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