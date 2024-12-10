BusinessFinancial

Hallenstein Glasson’s sales grow, boosted by Australian performance

man holding a garment inside a retail shop
Hallenstein Glasson’s sales grew 10.1 in the first 18 weeks of the financial year.
By Celene Ignacio

Hallenstein Glasson has reported higher sales in the first 18 weeks of its new financial year.

The fashion retailer’s sales grew 10.1 per cent year on year, thanks to the strong performance of the Australian market and favourable exchange rate due to the stronger Australian dollar.

However, the company noted continuing challenges in the New Zealand market amid cost of living pressures.

“Our investment in new stores continues, opening three new stores in New Zealand and two relocations for Hallensteins and Glassons Australia,” said Chris Kinraid, Hallenstein Glasson CEO, in a market update.

“Our strategic growth opportunities remain in Australia across our brands, and we will continue our approach of disciplined store openings into 2025 that meet our return on capital requirements with locations that best represent our brands.”

In the last financial year, the company’s sales grew 6.3 per cent to NZ$435.6 million (A$396.9 million) and net income jumped 7.8 per cent to NZ$34.5 million (A$31.4 million).

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Strategy IR Pro

‘Everybody’s got a Levi’s story’: Chip Bergh reflects on his legacy

Heather McIlvaine
Financial

Macy’s receives $8.8 billion acquisition offer

Celene Ignacio
Appointments & exits

Dexus names Ross Du Vernet as new CEO from March

Celene Ignacio
Regulatory

Consumer class action launched against JB Hi-Fi over ‘junk’ warranties

Sean Cao
Sports & adventure IR Pro

In Olympics race, Adidas pursues edge in new sports

Reuters
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay