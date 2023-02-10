Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Luxury

Fendi opens first flagship boutique in South Korea 

(Source: Fendi)
User Image
Tong Van
February 10, 2023< 1 mins read

LVMH-owned Italian luxury fashion house Fendi has unveiled its first flagship store in South Korea dubbed ‘Palazzo Fendi Seoul’ to further strengthen its influence in the burgeoning Asian luxury market.  

The new boutique is located in Gangnam District’s Cheongdam-dong, known as an affluent neighbourhood and home to flagships of luxury fashion brands, including Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior. 

Spanning more than 750sqm, the four-storey flagship features a 16-metre-high exterior wall with LED arch echoing Fendi’s headquarters in Rome’s Palazzo Della Civilta Italiana. The facade is highlighted with a geometric diagonal design finished in stainless steel. 

Each floor of the store was designed with different marble – Arabescato Vagli, Patagonia Black and White, Blue Roma, and Crystal Blue. The store also houses a VIP space and showcases contemporary designs, such as bronze and bronzed glass by Roberto Sironi and Mirror artworks by Fernando Mastrangelo. 

The store is home to women’s and men’s ready-to-wear collections, accessories, leather goods and home products. 

The opening event, held at the DDP Art Hall, was participated by local celebrities including the house’s ambassadors Lee Min Ho, Kim Da Mi and Song Hye Kyo. 

Last month, Italian house Ermenegildo Zegna NV said it would establish a new company called  Thom Browne Korea later this year to directly manage its business in South Korea with external support from Samsung C&T. 

Investment bank Morgan Stanley estimated South Korea’s spending on personal luxury goods posted a 24 per cent growth last year to $16.8 billion. 

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
Baby Bunting records higher profits, plans expansion into New Zealand
Health & beauty
Baby Bunting records higher profits, plans expansion into New Zealand
Retail appointments of the week
HR
Retail appointments of the week
Hoka releases new global store concept
Store design
Hoka releases new global store concept
True romance: Why fast food chains are in love with plant-based meals
Sustainability
True romance: Why fast food chains are in love with plant-based meals
JB Hi-Fi total sales fall, online passes $1 billion in first half
Financial
JB Hi-Fi total sales fall, online passes $1 billion in first half
Author's latest articles
Bain Capital sells Boost Juice, Betty’s Burgers parent
Food & beverage
Bain Capital sells Boost Juice, Betty’s Burgers parent
Lotte Duty Free wins Melbourne Airport rights
Travel retail
Lotte Duty Free wins Melbourne Airport rights
LVMH names new CEOs for Louis Vuitton and Dior 
Management
LVMH names new CEOs for Louis Vuitton and Dior 
Bluebell launches in Australia with two brands; more to come
Openings & closings
Bluebell launches in Australia with two brands; more to come
Flying into the future: Step inside Pan Am’s flagship store in South Korea
Travel retail
Flying into the future: Step inside Pan Am’s flagship store in South Korea