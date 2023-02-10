Fendi opens first flagship boutique in South Korea 

LVMH-owned Italian luxury fashion house Fendi has unveiled its first flagship store in South Korea dubbed ‘Palazzo Fendi Seoul’ to further strengthen its influence in the burgeoning Asian luxury market.

The new boutique is located in Gangnam District’s Cheongdam-dong, known as an affluent neighbourhood and home to flagships of luxury fashion brands, including Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior.

Spanning more than 750sqm, the four-storey flagship features a 16-metre-high exterior wall with LED arch echoing Fendi’s headquarters in Rome’s Palazzo Della Civilta Italiana. The facade is highlighted with a geometric diagonal design finished in stainless steel.

Each floor of the store was designed with different marble – Arabescato Vagli, Patagonia Black and White, Blue Roma, and Crystal Blue. The store also houses a VIP space and showcases contemporary designs, such as bronze and bronzed glass by Roberto Sironi and Mirror artworks by Fernando Mastrangelo.

The store is home to women’s and men’s ready-to-wear collections, accessories, leather goods and home products.

The opening event, held at the DDP Art Hall, was participated by local celebrities including the house’s ambassadors Lee Min Ho, Kim Da Mi and Song Hye Kyo.

Last month, Italian house Ermenegildo Zegna NV said it would establish a new company called Thom Browne Korea later this year to directly manage its business in South Korea with external support from Samsung C&T.

Investment bank Morgan Stanley estimated South Korea’s spending on personal luxury goods posted a 24 per cent growth last year to $16.8 billion.