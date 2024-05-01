Melbourne’s Emporium secures new retailers in diversification push

Emporium Melbourne shopping centre has unveiled its recent and upcoming store additions as part of a strategy to diversify its retail offer.

During the past year, Emporium has completed 32 new deals – including five relocations – and 26 renewals.

The new retailer line-up includes Japanese label Onitsuka Tiger, footwear brand Jo Mercer, Italian denim Replay, Rebel’s 3600sqm flagship store, Vietnamese restaurant Old Man Pho, and coffee shop Manchester Press.

The centre is also set to welcome brands such as Rodd & Gunn, Hommy Hommy, On Running, 1919 Lanzhou Beef Noodle, Ksubi and Ganni during the coming months.

Several stores have undergone refurbishments to enhance their experience including Hype DC, Camper, Marimekko, Witchery and Swarovski. Sketchers has also expanded its store to offer a wider range of styles.

In addition, the future relocations include Anna Thomas, Aje, Coach, Glue Store, and Lululemon.