Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Management

Dunhill names Simon Holloway as its new creative director 

User Image
Tong Van
April 14, 2023< 1 mins read

Simon Holloway has moved to British luxury label Dunhill from sister brand James Purdey & Sons as the house’s new creative director. 

Holloway will work closely with Laurent Malecaze, CEO at Dunhill, to restore the brand’s focus on “principles of British craft, innovation, functionality and masculine elegance”. 

“His creative energy coupled with his decades of experience in luxury, will be instrumental as we evolve and expand our house’s iconic codes in the context of today’s client,” said Laurent Malecaze, CEO at Dunhill. 

“Simon’s sense of quality and craft, along with a clear understanding and appreciation of the dunhill DNA, will ensure we continue to innovate through products that are timeless, purposeful and relevant.”

Holloway succeeded Mark Weston, who departed from Dunhill earlier this year. The company said during his time at Purdey & Sons, he successfully laid the foundations for a growing clothing and accessories collection. His further roles included Agnona and Ralph Lauren Collection, designing luxury ready-to-wear, knitwear, shoes, accessories, fragrance and home collections.

Meanwhile, his successor at Purdey & Sons will be disclosed shortly. 

Holloway previously studied Fashion Design at Kingston University School of Fashion and currently resides in London.

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
How different consumers really perceive AR
Software & systems
How different consumers really perceive AR
Hell jumps the Tasman to Australia
Openings & closings
Hell jumps the Tasman to Australia
“Steal our ideas”: Zero Co launches new range, plans global expansion
Sustainability
“Steal our ideas”: Zero Co launches new range, plans global expansion
BNPL firm Pay It Later faces wind-up order, as SMEs claim bills unpaid
Legal
BNPL firm Pay It Later faces wind-up order, as SMEs claim bills unpaid
‘It’s been a blast’: Feathers founder Margaret Porritt reflects on 50 years
Fashion & accessories
‘It’s been a blast’: Feathers founder Margaret Porritt reflects on 50 years
Author's latest articles
LVMH sales surge as Chinese resume luxury spending
Luxury
LVMH sales surge as Chinese resume luxury spending
Tupperware on the brink of collapse as it fails to find capital
Furniture & homewares
Tupperware on the brink of collapse as it fails to find capital
US firm Bluestar Alliance snaps up Scotch & Soda
Financial
US firm Bluestar Alliance snaps up Scotch & Soda
Nike launches Jordan World of Flight in Shibuya, Tokyo
Sports & adventure
Nike launches Jordan World of Flight in Shibuya, Tokyo
The North Face introduces NFTs with McCann Shanghai 
Sports & adventure
The North Face introduces NFTs with McCann Shanghai 