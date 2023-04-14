Dunhill names Simon Holloway as its new creative director 

Simon Holloway has moved to British luxury label Dunhill from sister brand James Purdey & Sons as the house’s new creative director.

Holloway will work closely with Laurent Malecaze, CEO at Dunhill, to restore the brand’s focus on “principles of British craft, innovation, functionality and masculine elegance”.

“His creative energy coupled with his decades of experience in luxury, will be instrumental as we evolve and expand our house’s iconic codes in the context of today’s client,” said Laurent Malecaze, CEO at Dunhill.

“Simon’s sense of quality and craft, along with a clear understanding and appreciation of the dunhill DNA, will ensure we continue to innovate through products that are timeless, purposeful and relevant.”

Holloway succeeded Mark Weston, who departed from Dunhill earlier this year. The company said during his time at Purdey & Sons, he successfully laid the foundations for a growing clothing and accessories collection. His further roles included Agnona and Ralph Lauren Collection, designing luxury ready-to-wear, knitwear, shoes, accessories, fragrance and home collections.

Meanwhile, his successor at Purdey & Sons will be disclosed shortly.

Holloway previously studied Fashion Design at Kingston University School of Fashion and currently resides in London.