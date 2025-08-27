Domino’s delivers a decline, but Australia-NZ sales hold up

Domino’s Pizza has released its full-year FY25 financial results, reporting a slight decline in network sales amid a company-wide strategic reset focused on reigniting growth and profitability.

Network sales totalled $4.15 billion, down 0.9 per cent from the previous year, while same-store sales dipped marginally by 0.2 per cent. Despite these softer sales figures, franchisee profitability remained steady, with EBITDA per store holding firm at $94,700.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 4.6 per cent to $198.1 million, leading management to roll out a comprehensive cost-efficiency program aimed at improving unit economics and bolstering support for franchise partners.

Executive chair Jack Cowin acknowledged the challenges but stressed a back-to-basics approach.

“We’re taking action to make Domino’s a leaner, more efficient business,” Cowin said. “That means reducing costs – and using those savings to support our franchise partners and invest in marketing that drives sales. We will share the rewards when we get it right – with customers, with partners, and with shareholders.”

Regionally, Australia and New Zealand delivered strong performances, posting their highest franchisee EBITDA in three years. Asia presented mixed results, with growth in Taiwan and Southeast Asia offset by continued softness in Japan.

In Europe, markets were uneven; Benelux and Germany showed improvement, while France remains a focus under new leadership.

Looking forward, Domino’s plans to reinvest savings into digital upgrades and marketing initiatives aimed at boosting order volumes and profitability. New store openings will proceed cautiously, in line with improving franchisee returns.

“We have work to do. But we know what matters. A better experience for our customers, a stronger return for our franchisees and value creation for our shareholders,” Cowin added.

“That is the future we’re building.”