Coles to anchor $100m retail centre approved for Melbourne

Fast food giant McDonald’s is one of the key anchors at a newly-approved $100 million retail centre in Victoria.

The City of Wyndham has signed off on The Sheds Tarneit development, set to open late 2024.

A Coles supermarket with a Liquorland store are other anchors of the 4.7ha development.

The 13,100sqm town centre will include a diverse range outlets. These will include speciality food stores, hospitality venues, a childcare centre, medical facility and fuel station.

$100m retail centre already leasing

According to leasing agent Steve Fein at Teska Carson, nearly half of the town centre’s sites are already committed.

“We have received high levels of interest from national retailers who are eager to join the centre having identified the exciting potential of this up-and-coming suburb,” he said.

“The Sheds Tarneit is designed to meet the needs of a rapidly expanding suburb, with nearly 3,000 new lots scheduled to be delivered in the area immediately surrounding the new town centre.”

Population growth of 62 per cent

Wyndham has an estimated population of 316,048 in 2022. By 2041, this is expected to grow to 512,591 people – an increase of 62.19 per cent. The City of Wyndham includes large areas of land designated for residential housing. There are also new schools, roads and sporting facilities planned.

Lachlan Thompson, CEO of developer Goldfields, said venue is perfectly positioned.

“The fact that we’ve already secured two major national brands as anchor tenants shows the market shares our confidence in this much needed offering that will support the growth of Tarneit in years to come,” he said.

McDonald’s anchor site will feed fast-growing community

McDonald’s head of property in Victoria, Laura Marriot-Smith, said “We are looking forward to continuing our partnership with Goldfields at The Sheds project in Tarneit North and are excited to expand our offering in Melbourne’s rapidly expanding western corridor, one of the fastest growing communities in the country.”

The story was originally published on Franchise Executives.