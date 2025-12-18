BusinessSports & adventure

Callaway Golf importer caught price fixing 

golf club and ball
Golf Imports has been caught engaging in resale price maintenance. (Source: Bigstock)
By Sean Cao

Golf equipment supplier Golf Imports has been caught engaging in resale price maintenance, in breach of Australian competition law.

Founded in 2006, the company imports and supplies products of popular brands such as Callaway to prominent golf retailers, including Drummond Golf, GolfBox, and Golf World.

According to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), Golf Imports included specific clauses in its supply agreement that prohibited retailers from advertising their products below Golf Imports’ specified price. 

These clauses stated that Golf Imports would suspend or terminate the retailer’s ability to advertise or sell any goods supplied if the retailer did not comply with the pricing restriction.

The conduct took place from April 2022 to July 2025.

Under Australian competition law, it is illegal for suppliers to prevent resellers from advertising or selling goods at a price below a specified minimum. This is known as resale price maintenance.

“Resale price maintenance can keep prices higher than they otherwise would be and cause significant consumer harm, particularly at a time of increased cost-of-living pressure,” said ACCC deputy chair Catriona Lowe.

“Suppliers should be aware that any attempt to engage in resale price maintenance could result in ACCC enforcement action, including court proceedings where appropriate,” Lowe added.

Golf Imports has admitted to the price maintenance practice and submitted an undertaking to remove all relevant clauses from its online policy and supply agreement, communicate these changes to its customers, and implement a compliance program. 

In December 2023, power tool supplier Techtronic was ordered to pay penalties of $15 million for resale price maintenance conduct.

